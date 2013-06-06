LONDON, June 6 The Bank of England voted against
restarting its bond buying on Thursday and left interest rates
at a record low, bringing to a close Governor Mervyn King's
final Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
The decision to leave policy unchanged before the arrival
next month of King's successor, former Canadian central bank
chief Mark Carney, was widely expected by economists, as recent
data suggests Britain's recovery is gathering strength.
King, who is retiring from the bank after a 20-year career
at the BoE, has argued since February, along with two other
policymakers, for an extra 25 billion pounds ($38 billion) of
bond purchases to boost Britain's sluggish economic recovery.
But they look set to remain in the minority on the
nine-member MPC, most of whom seem to have felt that signs of
recovery in the British economy mean there is no need for extra
stimulus now.
King's retirement this month will mark the end of an era. He
has voted at every MPC meeting since the BoE became independent
in 1997 and was a driving force behind the asset purchase policy
also known as quantitative easing.
As usual, the BoE issued no statement alongside its
decision, and voting records for the MPC's June 5-6 meeting will
not be published until June 19.
Although recent private sector surveys support the BoE's
forecast that economic growth will pick up to 0.5 percent during
the current quarter, last month some officials said there was
still more scope to boost demand without pushing up inflation.
Inflation fell more than expected to 2.4 percent in April,
but it has been above its 2 percent target since December 2009.