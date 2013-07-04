LONDON, July 4 The Bank of England, at its first
policy meeting under Mark Carney, took no new concrete steps to
boost the economy on Thursday but said a recent rise in bond
yields was not warranted by the state of the British economy.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee took the unusual step
of issuing a statement even though it made no new policy moves
and said the "significant upward movement" in yields would weigh
on its expectations for growth and inflation.
"In the Committee's view, the implied rise in the expected
future path of Bank Rate was not warranted by the recent
developments in the domestic economy," the statement said.