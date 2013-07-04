LONDON, July 4 The Bank of England left monetary
policy unchanged on Thursday and issued the following statement:
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee today voted
to maintain the official Bank Rate paid on commercial bank
reserves at 0.5%. The Committee also voted to maintain the
stock of asset purchases financed by the issuance of central
bank reserves at £375 billion.
Since the May Inflation Report, market interest rates have
risen sharply internationally and asset prices have been
volatile. In the United Kingdom, there have been further signs
that a recovery is in train, although it remains weak by
historical standards and a degree of slack is expected to
persist for some time. Twelve-month CPI inflation rose to 2.7%
in May and is set to rise further in the near term. Further
out, inflation should fall back towards the 2% target as
external price pressures fade and a revival in productivity
growth curbs domestic cost pressures.
At its meeting today, the Committee noted that the incoming
data over the past couple of months had been broadly consistent
with the central outlook for output growth and inflation
contained in the May Report. The significant upward movement in
market interest rates would, however, weigh on that outlook; in
the Committee's view, the implied rise in the expected future
path of Bank Rate was not warranted by the recent developments
in the domestic economy.
The latest remit letter to the MPC from the Chancellor had
requested that the Committee provide an assessment, alongside
its August Inflation Report, of the case for adopting some form
of forward guidance, including the possible use of intermediate
thresholds. This analysis would have an important bearing on
the Committee's policy discussions in August.
In the light of these considerations, the Committee voted to
maintain the size of its programme of asset purchases financed
by the issuance of central bank reserves at £375 billion. The
Committee also voted to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%.
