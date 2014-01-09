LONDON Jan 9 The Bank of England left monetary
policy unchanged on Thursday, sticking to its plan to keep
interest rates at a record low until the country's surprisingly
fast economic recovery broadens out.
Britain has moved from a laggard to a leader in terms of
growth among the world's biggest economies last year.
Its economy is expanding by more than 3 percent in
annualised terms although there are concerns the recovery could
prove unsustainable, especially as wage growth remains weak.
The BoE said in August it will not think about raising rates
until unemployment falls to 7 percent. Since then unemployment
has come down much faster than the Bank expected, raising
questions about how long it can hold off on raising rates.
But inflation has also fallen to within a whisker of its 2
percent target, reducing the pressure on the BoE.
At its two-day meeting which ended on Thursday, the Bank's
Monetary Policy Committee kept interest rates at 0.5 percent, as
expected by all the economists who took part in a Reuters poll.
It also left its bond-buying programme unchanged at 375
billion pounds ($618 billion).
The MPC issued no statement after its announcement.
The turnaround in Britain's economy contrasts with the
situation in the euro zone, its main trading partner, where the
European Central Bank is expected to use a news conference on
Thursday to remind investors it could ease policy further.
The pace of Britain's recovery has helped the pound to
strengthen by 5 percent against the euro and 10
percent against the dollar since the middle of last year.
Governor Mark Carney has sought to dampen speculation about
an early rate rise, stressing how Britain's economy remains 2
percent smaller than before the financial crisis, unlike many
other industrialised nations which are now bigger than in 2008.
Carney and other policymakers have said repeatedly that the
7 percent threshold is not an automatic trigger for a rate hike.
But with unemployment falling to 7.4 percent at its most
recent reading and expected to drop further in coming months,
some economists say the BoE will have to tweak its guidance on
when it will start to consider raising interest rates.
In a Reuters poll published last week, 13 of 41 economists
said the BoE would need to lower its 7 percent jobless rate
threshold. A month earlier, only six of 53 expected the Bank to
make such a move.
Carney has stressed that the BoE has a range of tools it can
use to tackle any problems in Britain's fast-recovering housing
market, such as curbs on mortgage lending, without resorting to
the "blunt instrument" of raising interest rates.
Data published earlier on Thursday showed the trade deficit,
another weak point of Britain's recovery, barely narrowed in
November although exports to its main trading partners in the
euro zone picked up.