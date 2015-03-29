BRIEF-Capitala Finance says Q1 net investment income of $6.2 mln, or $0.39 per share
* Capitala Finance Corp says Q1 net investment income of $6.2 million, or $0.39 per share
LONDON, March 29 The Bank of England and the European Central Bank have struck a deal to enhance sharing information about central counterparties located in Britain that have significant euro-denominated business, the BoE said on Sunday.
They have also agreed to extend their standing swap line to provide multi-currency support to central counterparties, it said in a statement. As a result, both parties had agreed to end any legal action related to the subject.
"These agreements not only strengthen financial stability across the EU, but also secure a very important principle of non-discrimination of countries outside the Eurozone, including Britain," finance minister George Osborne said in a separate statement. "This is vital to our relationship with the Eurozone, and is another step forward in terms of a reformed EU." (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Susan Thomas)
* Spirit Realty Capital - Board also determined to reschedule annual meeting of stockholders, until a later date, currently expected to be by end of June 2017