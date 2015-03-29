(Adds background, reaction)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 29 The European Central
Bank and the Bank of England have reached a deal that
strengthens the financial backing of British clearing houses in
their handling of euro-denominated securities, ending a
long-running legal battle.
The agreement follows a court ruling, which has led the ECB
to shelve a policy requiring clearing houses that handle
euro-denominated securities to be located in the euro zone.
Britain had challenged the policy in the European Union's
second-highest court, fearing it would damage London's role as a
financial centre and fragment the European Union's single
market. The court ruled earlier this month against the ECB.
The ECB was concerned that if a London-based clearing house
ran into trouble, it would not be eligible for direct support
from the bank and the euros it could provide.
Clearing houses stand between the two sides of securities
transactions to ensure they are completed even if one side goes
bust. Their business is set to grow sharply due to reforms to
make derivatives such as interest rate swaps more transparent.
The ECB and the BoE announced in a joint statement on Sunday
that they had agreed to extend a deal under which the ECB could
provide the British central bank with euros.
The BoE also will provide the ECB with information on
Britain-based clearing houses with significant euro-denominated
business.
The ECB and the UK government also agreed to end all legal
action connected to the lawsuits that Britain had filed in the
matter, the central banks said.
The French central bank had led a drive to locate clearing
houses in the euro zone, because France is home to one of the
region's biggest clearing houses, Clearnet, whose London arm
LCH.Clearnet, clears large amounts of euro-denominated
securities.
British finance minister George Osborne said Sunday's deal
secures a principle of non-discrimination of countries outside
the euro zone, including Britain.
"This is vital to our relationship with the euro zone and is
another step forward in terms of a reformed EU," Osborne said.
Nicolas Veron, an EU financial services expert at think-tank
Bruegel, said the agreement does not necessarily resolve the
underlying issue of how to deal with the expected growth and
risks from clearing houses that straddle borders.
BoE Governor Mark Carney has cautioned they must not become
a new breed of financial institutions that are "too big to
fail".
"This share of supervisory information might work. Will it
work in a crisis? Nobody knows," Veron said.
Cross-border clearers such as LCH.Clearnet are also major
players in the United States. "The underlying challenge is even
more so on a trans-Atlantic basis. Will this now become a
template between the BoE and the Fed?" Veron said.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Huw Jones in London and Maria
Sheahan in Frankfurt; Editing by Jane Baird)