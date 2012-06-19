LONDON, June 19 The Bank of England said it
would offer 5 billion pounds of six-month funding at its first
extended collateral term repo operation (ECTR) on Wednesday,
designed to provide liquidity to British banks affected by the
euro zone debt crisis.
Last week BoE Governor Mervyn King said that he was
activating the scheme, which was set up in December and
originally intended to offer one-month funds, as part of efforts
to kick-start Britain's faltering recovery.
It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for
lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use,
including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised
credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of
asset-backed commercial paper.
Five billion pounds a month was the minimum amount the BoE
said that it would provide, but many analysts had expected more
.
Short sterling futures - which rose by around 20
ticks after the ECTR was activated last week - fell by around 5
ticks after the news of the operation's size to turn negative on
the day. Gilt futures also extended losses.