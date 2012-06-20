LONDON, June 20 The Bank of England allotted the
full 5 billion pounds of six-month funding it offered to banks
under its new Extended Collateral Term Repo facility on
Wednesday aimed at providing liquidity to support lending to the
wider economy.
Funds cleared at the minimum 25 basis point spread above
Bank Rate, suggesting that the BoE was not flooded with high
bids for the funds.
The 5 billion pounds on offer - which was announced on
Tuesday - was the minimum the BoE could offer, and some analysts
had expected the central bank to offer more. Short sterling rate
futures did not move after the result, unlike when the
size of the repo was announced.
The BoE did not publish the total funds banks bid for.
Last week BoE Governor Mervyn King said that he was
activating the scheme, which was set up in December and
originally intended to offer one-month funds, as part of efforts
to kick-start Britain's faltering recovery.
It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for
lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use,
including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised
credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of
asset-backed commercial paper.