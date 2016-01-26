LONDON Jan 26 The Bank of England will reveal
measures to protect financial stability if Britain opts to leave
the European Union after the outcome of the referendum, Governor
Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
"You can expect that the Bank of England will take those
(financial stability) responsibilities ... and we will reveal
after the fact the broad thrust of measures we've taken," Carney
told a committee of lawmakers.
"Material decisions (from the referendum) can have an impact
on financial stability. Our responsibility is to ensure that the
resilience of the system has been increased in order to
withstand those (decisions)."
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold a
referendum on Britain's EU membership by the end of 2017,
although many analysts expect it could happen as soon as the
middle of this year.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken, writing by Andy
Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)