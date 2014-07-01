By David Milliken
| LONDON, July 1
Tuesday how it made a secret recommendation to Britain's finance
ministry in September 2011 to prepare for the risk of a euro
zone break-up.
The central bank's Financial Policy Committee - which at the
time was chaired by former governor Mervyn King - said the
finance ministry should plan for how it would rescue Britain's
banks if they were hit by a country leaving the euro zone.
At the time, borrowing costs for countries such as Greece,
Portugal and Spain were soaring and many economists had doubts
about whether the 17-nation currency bloc could hold together.
"The Committee was concerned that conditions in Europe could
deteriorate rapidly, with widespread dislocation spreading
across interconnected global financial markets," the BoE said.
"Against that backdrop, it thought that HM Treasury should
prepare for a full range of eventualities; in some especially
severe scenarios, far-reaching solutions might be required."
Some FPC members thought these measures should extend to not
paying private-sector holders of bank debt the full amount owed
as part of a restructuring process.
The BoE judged at the time that publishing its
recommendation was not in the public interest "given the risk of
further undermining already fragile market sentiment", it said
on Tuesday.
The possibility of more bank bailouts would also have been
highly politically sensitive, given public upset at the 65
billion pounds ($111 billion) of public money ploughed into
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group
during the 2008 financial crisis.
The central bank said it had regularly reviewed over the
past two-and-a-half years whether it could publish its
recommendation, but only felt comfortable doing so now that new
legislation to wind up banks in Europe is coming into force.
Other details revealed by the BoE show that in November
2011, Britain's finance ministry was preparing contingency plans
to bail out Britain's banks, and emergency legislation to deal
with the collapse of a so-called central counterparty, a firm
which guarantees trades between financial institutions.
In June 2012 the BoE considered revealing that contingency
planning had been done, but concluded that this might do more
harm than good if the public feared the plans were inadequate.
Fears of a euro zone break-up eased substantially last year
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he would
do whatever it took to save the euro.
The FPC considered publishing the BoE's recommendation again
in November 2012, September 2013, December 2013 and March 2014,
but each time it deemed this against the public interest, partly
because it might affect ongoing legislation.
The BoE has the right not to publish material it is normally
required to, if thinks it goes against the public interest.
Before today, it was last known to have used this power in
December, to keep secret for several months an internal
investigation into whether staff had been aware of currency
market manipulation.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)