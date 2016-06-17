LONDON, June 17 The Bank of England said on
Friday that it was setting up a new unit to work with financial
technology firms to find ways to tackle central banking
problems.
"(This) will offer firms the chance to demonstrate their
solutions for real issues facing us as policymakers, together
with the valuable 'first client' reference that comes with it,"
the BoE said.
BoE Governor Mark Carney had originally planned to make the
announcement on Thursday at a major speech in the City of
London, which was curtailed after the killing of British
lawmaker Jo Cox.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, writing by David Milliken)