* Strained public finances limit room for response-Fisher
* Risk of deflation larger than dangers from
inflation-Fisher
LONDON Dec 19 Financial markets are
facing a more dangerous situation now than during the financial
crisis of 2008, Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher was
quoted as saying on Monday.
Fisher, who is the central bank's executive director of
markets and sits on the Monetary Policy Committee, also said
governments had fewer options to deal with the current crisis
because of their stretched public finances.
He said the euro zone crisis posed the biggest threat to
Britain's economy if it resulted in a negative shock which
pushed the UK into recession and deflation.
Concern about the currency bloc's continuing debt woes and
its impact on the UK economy was one of the reasons the BoE
relaunched its quantitative easing asset buying programme in
October with a 75 billion pound($116.45 billion) cash injection.
The BoE's quarterly bulletin published on Monday highlighted
weak consumer spending as another main reason for Britain's weak
economic performance.
Most analysts reckon the central bank will expand the
programme again by February.
"Most people in financial markets have not lived through an
episode like this before," Fisher told newswire Market News in
an interview.
He said that while the situation is in "some ways not as
bad" in terms of market stress, it is at the same time
potentially "more dangerous".
Fisher was quoted as saying that whereas in 2008,
governments had more leeway and cash available to stimulate
their economies and bail out banks, today that "sovereign
backstop is less clear".
"The policy out is going to be more difficult than it was in
2009, given the current position of the sovereigns."
DEFLATION THREAT
Fisher said the BoE's asset purchase programme was only
effective because it has a credible inflation-targeting regime,
and he noted that price expectations remained anchored, even
though inflation is still more than double the 2 percent target.
The BoE expects inflation to fall sharply early next year as
this year's rise in value added tax falls out of the statistics,
but Fisher said the central bank may have to rethink its policy
action if it does not.
"Even now it is very important that inflation comes down. If
it doesn't then we will have to look at the policy stance,"
Fisher said.
However, he said an escalation of the euro zone crisis that
pushed Britain into recession and resulted in deflation still
posed a bigger threat than inflation.
"(This is the) bigger risk at the moment than inflation
staying at 5 percent."