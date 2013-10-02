LONDON Oct 2 Britain's housing market is
picking up speed and although there is no sign yet of a property
price bubble, borrowers and lenders should be careful not to
overstretch themselves, a Bank of England policymaker said on
Wednesday.
"Let me assure you that the Bank will not be complacent
about allowing financial stability risks to build through an
over-expansion of the housing market," Paul Fisher, the BoE's
executive director for markets, was due to say in a speech.
"Both borrowers and lenders need to be careful not to
over-stretch themselves."
Fisher also said a rise in short-term British interest rates
in financial markets may have been exacerbated by poor liquidity
and they could decouple from U.S. rates in future.