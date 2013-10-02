LONDON Oct 2 Britain's housing market is
picking up speed and while there is no sign yet of a price
bubble, borrowers and lenders should beware of overstretching
themselves, a Bank of England policymaker said on Wednesday.
"Let me assure you that the Bank will not be complacent
about allowing financial stability risks to build through an
over-expansion of the housing market," Paul Fisher, the BoE's
executive director for markets, said in notes for a speech.
"Both borrowers and lenders need to be careful not to
over-stretch themselves."
British housing prices rose at their fastest annual pace in
more than three years in September, according to data from
mortgage lender Nationwide last week. The launch next week of a
government mortgage guarantee programme has added to concerns
that prices might rise too fast.
Fisher also said a rise in short-term British interest rates
in financial markets in recent months may have been exacerbated
by poor liquidity and he said they could break free of the
influence from U.S. rates which rose on expectations that the
Federal Reserve would begin to slow the pace of its stimulus.
"The correlation in short rates between the UK and U.S. is
unhelpful given the relatively subdued recovery in the UK and
... somewhat puzzling," he said.
"It may well be the case that these rates decouple in future
as liquidity improves and the outlook for each economy develops
further."
Fisher, like other BoE policymakers in recent weeks, used
his speech to defend the Bank's new "forward guidance" strategy
of linking record-low interest rates to a fall in the
unemployment rate to 7 percent.
"It is important to stress that forward guidance is not a
guarantee to hold rates where they are for a set period of time,
as has been widely misreported," he said, adding the policy was
helping to increase confidence.
Markets have pushed up rates since the plan was announced in
August as signs of recovery in Britain's economy made investors
think unemployment would fall to 7 percent more quickly than the
BoE's forecast of late 2016.
The Bank warned markets in July that they were getting ahead
of themselves. Fisher said on Wednesday the central bank would
not be trying to guide expectations on a regular basis.
"Whatever the explanation for the recent rise in interest
rates, we do not intend to maintain a running commentary on
whether the market has got it right or wrong in relation to when
Bank Rate will rise," he said.
"If market expectations are in the wrong place then market
participants will realise that in due course and rates will
adjust."