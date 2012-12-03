LONDON Dec 3 British banks and building
societies drew down 4.36 billion pounds ($7.0 billion) from the
Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme in its first two
months, but increased net lending by only 496 million pounds,
BoE data showed on Monday.
The scheme, which opened at the start of August, offers
banks cheap finance if they in turn lend on to households and
businesses.
The BoE's executive director for markets, Paul Fisher, said
it was too soon to tell whether the scheme would be a success.
"I am confident that the FLS will help the supply of
credit," he said in a statement on the BoE's website.
"Since the scheme was announced we have seen widespread
falls in funding costs across different sources and an equally
wide variety of lending rate reductions. But it is too early to
use these data as a reliable indication of the impact of the FLS
on lending volumes," he added.