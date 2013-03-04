LONDON, March 4 British lenders taking part in a
Bank of England scheme to boost firms' and households' access to
credit cut lending sharply in the last three months, dampening
hopes that the project could help revive economic growth.
The central bank announced the Funding for Lending Scheme
jointly with the government in June 2012, as a way to unblock a
credit log-jam which some economists say is a big factor behind
Britain's weak economic recovery.
Banks and building societies cut lending by a net 2.425
billion pounds between October and December, in contrast to an
increase of around 1 billion pounds in the first months of the
Funding for Lending Scheme's operation, the bank said on Monday.
Total net lending by banks and building societies taking
part in the scheme - which includes all major British lenders
apart from HSBC - is now down by 1.502 billion pounds
since June 30.
The central bank said that the scheme's benefits will not be
fully clear until later in 2013.
"I would not expect to see a return to rising aggregate
quantities until we start getting data for 2013 at the
earliest," said Paul Fisher, the central bank official in charge
of the scheme.