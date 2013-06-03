LONDON, June 3 The Bank of England reported a
300 million pound ($455 million) fall in net lending by banks
and building societies taking part in its Funding for Lending
Scheme in the first three months of 2013, but forecast a pick-up
later in the year.
Banks have drawn down 16.453 billion pounds of cheap funds
from the FLS since it opened last August, but net lending over
the period has still fallen by 1.790 billion pounds.
"The picture of flat lending growth overall is broadly as
expected at this stage, reflecting reductions in some legacy
portfolios being roughly offset in aggregate by expanding new
lending," said Paul Fisher, the BoE's executive director for
markets.
"The plans of the FLS participants suggest that net lending
volumes will pick up gradually through the remainder of 2013,"
he added.