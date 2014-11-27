LONDON Nov 27 Lending to small businesses by banks in Britain taking part in the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme fell at a slower pace in the third quarter of 2014 than earlier in the year, the BoE said on Thursday.

Small business lending by lenders taking part in the FLS -- which is designed to boost credit to businesses -- dropped 128 million pounds ($202 million) in the three months to September, a smaller fall than earlier in the year and for much of 2013.

Total lending, which included credit to large firms and some other lending, sank by 2.430 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6348 British pound) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)