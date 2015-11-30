LONDON Nov 30 The Bank of England said on
Monday that it would phase out its Funding for Lending Scheme
for small business lending over the next two years, rather than
wind it up as previously planned at the end of January 2016.
The FLS was launched in 2012 to boost mortgage and other
lending, but has changed shape over the period to encourage
banks to lend to small businesses.
"The announcement today continues that tapering, supporting
continued improvement in SME (small and medium-sized enterprise)
credit conditions as the economic recovery takes hold, while
gradually withdrawing that support over the next two years," BoE
Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)