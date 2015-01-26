* BoE's Forbes sees risk of higher inflation in medium-term
* Fed rate hike would be "wake-up call" for markets
LONDON Jan 26 British interest rates may rise
sooner than many people expect if inflation rebounds strongly
after its recent sharp fall, Bank of England rate-setter Kristin
Forbes said in remarks published on Monday.
Monetary Policy Committee member Forbes said she saw a
"higher probability" of scenarios in which inflation falls
further in the next few quarters before picking up more strongly
than predicted.
"These scenarios, if they occur, would imply an earlier
increase in interest rates than currently expected, especially
in order to ensure that any subsequent interest rate increases
are slow and gradual," she said in a speech published on Monday.
The BoE has held interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent
since early 2009, and financial markets do not price in an
increase until midway through next year.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast a hike around the end
of this year.
Oil prices have more than halved since the middle of
last year, pushing British inflation to a 14-year low of 0.5
percent and causing two BoE policymakers earlier this month to
drop their calls for higher interest rates.
Forbes, who joined the MPC in July, said inflation might
fall further in the near term, but added that cheap oil and
strong growth in the United States could boost British
consumption, eventually necessitating interest rate hikes.
She also outlined another risk in which the British economy
absorbs the impact of sterling's recent appreciation more
quickly than the BoE predicted.
While this would push inflation down strongly in the
short-term, "by the end of 2016 it would be higher than in the
baseline (scenario) and above the 2 percent inflation target",
Forbes said.
Some of Forbes's comments are similar to those of BoE
Governor Mark Carney, who said on Friday that it would be best
to look through the effects of falling oil prices on inflation.
He said rates would need to rise over the course of the next
three years, to stop inflation from overshooting the bank's 2
percent target.
By contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve looks on track to hike
interest rates much sooner -- probably around June, according to
a Reuters poll earlier this month -- and Forbes said this would
have to be watched closely.
"Whenever one large developed country starts to raise rates,
that is going to be a wake-up call to investors and markets that
at least in some economies the era of very low rates, very cheap
credit, is starting to come to an end," she said in a separate
interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Monday.
