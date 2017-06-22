By David Milliken
| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 Bank of England policymaker
Kristin Forbes said on Thursday she feared the pound's weakness
would have a lasting upward effect on inflation, and that she
was concerned central banks were becoming more reluctant to
raise rates than in the past.
Forbes's three-year term on the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee ends this month, and since March she has voted to
raise British interest rates from their record-low 0.25 percent.
In her final speech as an MPC member, she expanded on a
research paper she published last week which argued that
sterling weakness had a longer-term effect on inflation than the
BoE typically assumed.
"'Lift-off' of UK interest rates should not be delayed any
longer," she said in a speech to be given at the London Business
School. "Sterling's depreciation has fundamentally shifted
underlying inflation dynamics in a way that makes it more
pressing to begin this voyage soon."
Forbes's remarks come after a turbulent seven days which
have seen a big split emerge on the MPC at a time when inflation
is picking up but growth prospects are unclear as the country
prepares to leave the European Union.
Two other policymakers unexpectedly joined Forbes last week
in voting for higher rates, and the BoE's chief economist has
said he is likely to do so later this year once the "dust cloud"
around Britain's political outlook has cleared.
One major bank, Nomura, said earlier on Thursday that it
expected the BoE to raise rates at its next meeting in August -
far earlier than the 2019 date given by most economists in a
Reuters poll at the start of the month.
But BoE Governor Mark Carney has poured cold water on the
chances of a rate hike, highlighting "anaemic" wage growth which
is likely to drag down on inflation once the effect of currency
weakness fades.
Britain's economy slowed in the first quarter of this year
after an unexpectedly robust performance in 2016, though the BoE
expects reasonable growth overall this year and next.
"The UK economy appears to be solid enough on key economic
criteria, and even 'overstimulated' by others, such that a
moderate reduction in the substantial amount of monetary
stimulus ... makes sense," Forbes said.
Weak wage growth - a factor cited by both Carney and
policymaker Andrew Haldane - was not a good enough reason to
hold off from raising rates, given Britain's low productivity
and other price pressures.
"A key lesson from monetary history is that a tightening
cycle should start before wages accelerate to reach their level
consistent with sustainable 2 percent inflation," Forbes added.
RELUCTANCY
Forbes said both the BoE and the U.S. Federal Reserve
appeared more reluctant to raise interest rates than in the
past.
Possible reasons for this included greater accountability
and public scrutiny than in earlier decades, which could make
policymakers unwilling to take measures that were unpopular in
the short-run.
Forbes said she was not aware of BoE policymakers coming
under pressure from government ministers to keep rates low.
Another factor for the BoE could be its new responsibilities
for financial stability, which gave senior BoE staff on the MPC
less time to look in-depth at emerging inflation threats and
challenge any internal consensus.
"These institutional changes may provide substantial
benefits for the central bank as a whole and overall economy,
but these changes may also have played a role in making it more
difficult to increase interest rates," Forbes said.
