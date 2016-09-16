PARIS, Sept 16 Sterling's hefty slide since
Britain voted to leave the European Union should significantly
narrow the country's current account deficit, Bank of England
policymaker Kristin Forbes said on Friday.
Speaking at a conference in Paris, Forbes said sterling's 10
percent fall against the dollar and the euro was leading to some
automatic adjustments to Britain's current account deficit, one
of the largest of any advanced economy.
"Sterling's depreciation should improve the UK's net foreign
asset position by over 20 percent of GDP. That's a big
improvement in the UK's net international asset position and
that should alleviate concerns by international investors about
the UK's ability to pay on its net foreign asset position," she
said.
Forbes, an external member of the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee, was speaking at a conference on rethinking capital
controls and capital flows hosted by SUERF, a forum for European
central banks, regulators and academics.
