London May 13 The U.S Department of Justice has
requested an interview with a senior London-based currency
trader who attended a meeting with Bank of England officials
three years ago that ultimately became pivotal to a global
investigation into allegations of market collusion and
manipulation, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The trader, James Pearson, head of Royal Bank of Scotland's
European forex trading, is not under investigation,
according to the source, and is still employed at RBS.
The Financial Times reported earlier that the DOJ's request
to interview Pearson was made secretly and that UK authorities
were not informed. (on.ft.com/1A0eKUF)
The FT reported that U.S. authorities are concerned over the
thoroughness of a Bank of England (BoE) investigation into
whether any of its staff was aware of or condoned currency
market manipulation, citing people it said were familiar with
the situation.
Pearson attended a pivotal meeting in April 2012 of the
BoE's chief currency dealer Martin Mallett and other chief
dealers in London.
Pearson is one of the few senior FX market figures who
attended these regularly scheduled meetings with BoE officials
who is still employed by the same bank and who was not suspended
or fired amid the global probe.
The April 2012 meeting became a central focus of a global
investigation into allegations of market manipulation that
resulted in six banks paying $4.3 billion in fines late last
year. Several banks are expected to reach a multibillion-dollar
settlement with U.S. authorities as soon as next week.
Traders at that meeting raised the issue of sharing client
order information at the daily currency fixings with the BoE
officials present. Pearson lodged his account of the meeting
shortly after that with the UK market regulator, the Financial
Conduct Authority, the source said.
Last year, the BoE's supervisory board commissioned an
investigation by a top commercial lawyer, Anthony Grabiner, to
look into what BoE staff knew about foreign exchange market
malpractice.
Mallett was fired after the investigation criticised his
handling of suspicious market practices and found that he had
failed to escalate concerns that traders at other banks were
possibly colluding to manipulate parts of the $5-trillion-a-day
global market, which is centred in London.
But the report also said Mallett did not act in bad faith.
A BoE spokesman repeated governor Mark Carney's remarks to
UK lawmakers on March 3 that the Grabiner report was "thorough
and comprehensive" and that he had "free rein to investigate
absolutely anything he needed to, and he had unlimited resources
to do this."
Peter Carr, a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The FCA was not immediately available for comment.
