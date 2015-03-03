LONDON, March 3 The Bank of England dismissed
its former chief foreign exchange dealer last year because of a
series of inappropriate actions including the sharing of a
confidential Bank document, BoE Governor Mark Carney said on
Tuesday.
Martin Mallett was fired in November at the same time the
Bank announced the findings of an independent review into what
its staff knew of attempts by foreign exchange traders at
leading banks to manipulate currency rates.
The BoE inquiry had previously said that Mallett failed to
escalate his concerns about possible rigging of the market, but
that his dismissal was not related to the scandal.
Carney told lawmakers in Britain's parliament that the
review of millions of emails, chats, phone conversations had
revealed at least 20 examples of misjudgements by Mallett
including violations of the Bank's information technology and
confidentiality policies.
On one occasion, Mallett shared a confidential Bank document
and the investigation found that he had given his personal
opinion about eventual Bank policy which could have been
misjudged by market participants, Carney said.
He also used inappropriate language on multiple occasions
and included inappropriate attachments on emails, he said.
(Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)