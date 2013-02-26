LONDON Feb 26 Senior Bank of England
policymaker Andy Haldane has been re-appointed to the central
bank's Financial Policy Committee for three years from April 1,
when the committee formally takes on the job of ensuring
financial stability.
The FPC, which has been running on an interim basis since
2011, will get broad powers to regulate how much credit is
flowing into the economy and to clamp down on potentially
destabilising hotspots in sectors such as property.
Haldane is the central bank's executive director for
financial stability, and has been a member of the FPC since the
start.
