LONDON Dec 15 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Tuesday that he would reappoint two external
members of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee,
Clara Furse and Richard Sharp, to serve further three-year
terms.
"Their knowledge and experience will continue to support the
committee in ensuring emerging risks to financial stability are
identified, monitored and effectively addressed," Osborne said.
Former Goldman Sachs banker Sharp and Furse, who was chief
executive of the London Stock Exchange, will start their new
terms on April 1.
