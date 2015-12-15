LONDON Dec 15 British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday that he would reappoint two external members of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, Clara Furse and Richard Sharp, to serve further three-year terms.

"Their knowledge and experience will continue to support the committee in ensuring emerging risks to financial stability are identified, monitored and effectively addressed," Osborne said.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Sharp and Furse, who was chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, will start their new terms on April 1. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)