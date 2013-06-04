LONDON, June 4 The three new external members of the Bank of England's financial sector watchdog expressed worries on Tuesday about striking the right balance between regulation and growth.

In written statements to a parliament appointment hearing, Clara Furse, Richard Sharp and Martin Taylor all talked about ensuring the right trade-off between tough regulation and growth - a trade-off often played down by BoE staff.

"There are signs of a modest economic recovery and I think it's important that what the FPC does does not undermine that recovery," Furse told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.

Sharp and Taylor also said it would be useful for the Financial Policy Committee to have the power to control bank leverage, something Britain's government has denied the supervisory body.