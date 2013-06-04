LONDON, June 4 The three new external members of
the Bank of England's financial sector watchdog expressed
worries on Tuesday about striking the right balance between
regulation and growth.
In written statements to a parliament appointment hearing,
Clara Furse, Richard Sharp and Martin Taylor all talked about
ensuring the right trade-off between tough regulation and growth
- a trade-off often played down by BoE staff.
"There are signs of a modest economic recovery and I think
it's important that what the FPC does does not undermine that
recovery," Furse told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
Sharp and Taylor also said it would be useful for the
Financial Policy Committee to have the power to control bank
leverage, something Britain's government has denied the
supervisory body.