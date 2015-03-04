(Adds confirmation from fraud office, background)
LONDON, March 4 British fraud investigators are
looking into possible fraud related to liquidity auctions held
by the Bank of England during the financial crisis in 2007 and
2008.
The BoE, which was rocked by a scandal over the manipulation
of foreign exchange markets last year, said it had referred
information relating to the auctions to Britain's Serious Fraud
Office in November after an inquiry commissioned by the Bank.
"Given the SFO investigation is ongoing, it is not
appropriate for the Bank to provide any additional comment on
the matter at this time," the BoE said in a statement.
The Financial Times reported in November that the BoE was
investigating whether staff knew or even aided possible
manipulation of the auctions it held at the onset of the
financial crisis to pump liquidity into the banking system.
The SFO confirmed it was looking into the material provided
by the BoE.
Last week, the BoE said it had made a series of changes to
how it gathered information from markets and to improve
record-keeping and provide more training for staff, after an
inquiry found its chief foreign exchange dealer failed to
escalate his concerns about possible currency market-rigging.
It also said that in recent months the BoE had passed on
more than 40 cases of possible misconduct for investigation by
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the main regulator of
financial markets.
A lawmaker who chairs a committee in parliament that
oversees the work of the BoE welcomed the decision to pass to
the SFO the information turned up by the Bank's inquiry into the
liquidity auctions.
"We must now await the outcome of the SFO's work. The sooner
their findings are published the better," Andrew Tyrie, chairman
of the Treasury Committee said in a statement.
