LONDON, Sept 29 British investigators are
looking into whether the Bank of England told lenders how to bid
in liquidity auctions as the financial crisis broke to reduce
concerns about their balance sheets, the Financial Times said.
The BoE, which has been hit by scandals over the
manipulation of foreign exchange and interbank lending rates in
recent years, has previously said it referred information
relating to the auctions to the Serious Fraud Office.
The FT said the SFO was investigating whether banks and
building societies were told to offer roughly the same amount of
collateral so no lender would be singled out for overbidding.
BoE officials attended voluntary interviews with the SFO,
the newspaper said, quoting unnamed sources.
An SFO spokeswoman declined to comment on the report. The
SFO has yet to decide whether a prosecution would be in the
public interest, she told Reuters.
A BoE spokesman said the investigation remained active and
the SFO had asked the bank not to comment while it is ongoing.
"We are committed to providing as much clarity as possible
to the public," he told Reuters. "But we recognise that it is
the SFO's investigation and it would be inappropriate for the
Bank to comment further on the matter at the present time."
