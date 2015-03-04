(Corrects to show SFO is not part of police)
ReportinLONDON, March 4 The Bank of England said
on Wednesday that British fraud investigators were investigating
liquidity auctions held by the central bank during the financial
crisis in 2007 and 2008.
The BoE said in a statement that it had referred information
relating to the auctions to Britain's Serious Fraud Office in
November after an inquiry commissioned by the Bank.
"Given the SFO investigation is ongoing, it is not
appropriate for the Bank to provide any additional comment on
the matter at this time," the BoE said.
The Financial Times reported in November that the BoE was
investigating whether staff knew or even aided possible
manipulation of auctions it held at the onset of the financial
crisis to pump liquidity into the banking system.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Mark Heinrich)