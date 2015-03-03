LONDON, March 3 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney declined to comment on a report that the central bank had
launched an internal inquiry into possible wrongdoing in British
money markets.
The Financial Times reported in November that the Bank of
England was investigating whether staff knew or even aided
possible manipulation of auctions it held at the onset of the
financial crisis to pump liquidity into the banking system.
Carney was asked about the report by lawmakers in Britain's
parliament on Tuesday.
Last year, the BoE commissioned an investigation into what
its staff knew about the manipulation of foreign exchange rates
by traders at leading global banks. That report found that the
Bank's chief foreign exchange dealer failed to escalate his
concerns about possible market rigging to his managers.
