LONDON, March 5 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and other officials from the central bank will face questions next week from lawmakers about the BoE's probe into what it knew about alleged wrongdoing in foreign exchange markets, a lawmaker said.

Carney is due to speak to parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday, a regular appearance to discuss the BoE's latest inflation report, and will be asked then about the probes, said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the committee.

He said in a statement that the Bank's oversight body should have been involved earlier in the investigations.

"Indeed, it appears to have taken the suspension of a Bank employee for the Oversight Committee to be fully engaged," Tyrie said.

Earlier the BoE said it suspended a staff member on Wednesday as part of an internal investigation.