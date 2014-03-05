LONDON, March 5 The Bank of England suspended a
staff member on Wednesday amid an investigation of what Bank
officials knew about alleged manipulation of key currency rates
by foreign exchange traders.
The BoE said in a statement that an internal review so far
had found no evidence that BoE staff colluded in any such
manipulation or shared confidential client information.
"However, the Bank requires its staff to follow rigorous
internal control processes and has today suspended a member of
staff, pending investigation by the Bank into compliance with
those processes," it said.
"The Bank has today re-iterated its guidance to staff
regarding management of records and escalation of important
information," the statement said.
The Bank's oversight body will lead an investigation into
whether BoE officials were involved in manipulation of benchmark
foreign exchange fixings or were aware of the potential for such
manipulation, and whether they were involved in or aware of
sharing confidential client information, the statement said.
"We are unable to comment on the identity of the individual
concerned or on the reasons for the suspension," a BoE
spokesperson told Reuters.
The BoE, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S.
Federal Reserve and Department of Justice are among regulators
looking into possible wrongdoing in the $5.3 trillion-a-day FX
market. More than 20 foreign exchange traders have been placed
on leave, suspended or fired by banks in recent months.
Benchmark currency fixings are used to price trillions of
dollars worth of investments and deals and relied upon by
companies, investors and central banks.