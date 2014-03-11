LONDON, March 11 The Bank of England's top
management moved quickly as soon as it learned that staff might
not have acted on signs of possible manipulation of foreign
exchanges rates and the Bank is being relentless in its
investigations, Governor Mark Carney said.
The BoE last week suspended an official amid an internal
review into whether Bank staff failed to flag up signs that
foreign exchange traders exchanged client orders to manipulate
daily benchmark exchange rates, dating as far back as 2006.
Carney, facing questions from lawmakers about the case, said
he and other top officials at the BoE first became aware of the
allegations on Oct. 16 last year and he told the Bank's
governing board, its Court of Directors, on the same day.
"We convened governors, we decided to launch an
investigation within 48 hours, we retained external council and
they had begun a very thorough, systematic, relentless
investigation," he said.
Carney said the BoE would need to consider changing its
policies and how to bring about a change of culture at the Bank.
Paul Fisher, another member of the Monetary Policy Committee
who was previously BoE's head of foreign exchange, said he only
learned of the allegations of manipulation last year.
In his previous role, Fisher chaired the Foreign Exchange
Joint Standing Committee, a forum for Bank officials and market
players to discuss market issues.
It was at a sub-group of that committee that dealers raised
concerns with BoE officials as early as July 2006 over attempts
to move the market around the time of daily benchmark fixings.