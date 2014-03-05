LONDON, March 5 The Bank of England suspended a
member of staff on Wednesday amid an investigation into what
Bank officials knew about alleged manipulation of key currency
rates by City of London foreign exchange traders, the BoE said.
The BoE said in a statement that its review so far had found
no evidence that BoE staff colluded in any manipulation of the
foreign exchange market nor in sharing confidential client
information.
"The Bank has today re-iterated its guidance to staff
regarding management of records and escalation of important
information," the statement said, adding its oversight body
would investigate further.