LONDON Aug 8 Forward guidance brings new
clarity about the Bank of England's policy, according to a thin
majority of economists polled by Reuters, while the rest said it
contained too many caveats.
And in a shift from earlier polls, the survey of 50 analysts
also showed more than half now think the Bank has drawn a line
under its asset purchase stimulus programme.
The Bank of England broke with tradition on Wednesday by
planning to keep interest rates at record lows until
unemployment falls to 7 percent or below, which it said could
take three years.
Twenty-eight out of 50 economists surveyed since the
announcement said this guidance was clear, while the remaining
22 said it was weakened too much by three caveats that would
override the plan.
The Bank will reconsider if the public's inflation
expectations become dangerously high, if ultra-low rates pose a
threat to financial stability, or if it forecasts inflation will
be 2.5 percent or higher in 18-24 months.
The last of those break clauses caused the biggest surprise,
given inflation has topped 2.5 percent for all but four of the
last 43 months.
"We expect the CPI inflation knockout to be breached
somewhat earlier than Q3 2016, which is the current guidance by
the BoE," said Slavena Nazarova, economist from Credit Agricole
CIB.
"CPI inflation has consistently surprised to the upside and
risks remain that it will continue to do so."
The lack of consensus among economists was reflected by an
uncertain market reaction on Wednesday to the forward guidance
announcement.
Underwhelmed investors brought forward expectations for when
rates would rise from 0.5 percent - the opposite of what the
central bank was hoping for - although the move faded later in
the day.
Setting the main threshold for forward guidance at an
unemployment rate of 7 percent also surprised economists.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said that was not a
target, but a "way station" at which the Monetary Policy
Committee would reassess the economy.
The Bank's Inflation Report on Wednesday projected the
unemployment rate would not fall to 7 percent before the end of
its forecast horizon, the third quarter of 2016, from its
current level at 7.8 percent.
Twenty-nine out of 50 economists said that was a pessimistic
forecast, while only 19 thought it was about right. Two
respondents said that was optimistic.
"The 7 percent is just a threshold and not a kick-starter
for rising rates. If they really think the labour market won't
improve significantly until Q3 2016, they will just start
thinking of raising, not doing it immediately (if the jobless
rate hits that level)," said Norman Rudschuck, analyst at
NordLB.
The poll also showed more than half of respondents - 28 of
50 - now think the Bank has put its asset purchase programme
behind it.
That's a shift from two weeks ago, when a minority of 17 out
of 47 thought it had done away with bond purchases under
quantitative easing (QE), which stand at 375 billion pounds
($580 billion).
Michael Saunders, economist at Citi, said it wasn't clear if
the country had seen the back of asset purchases from the Bank.
"They've drawn a line under a large QE programme, but I
think it's quite possible they'll do it on a modest basis to
underpin guidance, if market rate expectations don't go where
they want them to go," he said.
Asked when the Bank will next change interest rates, 38
economists said it will raise them in either 2015 or 2016, with
a handful of forecasts either side, almost all predicting a 25
basis point hike from their present record low 0.5 percent.
