LONDON Nov 24 Britain's low government bond
yields may reflect a mix of investors' fear and expectations of
weak future growth, the Bank of England's chief economist said
on Monday.
Andy Haldane, in a BBC interview, said high debt and general
risk aversion caused by the 2008-09 financial crisis could act
as a headwind to growth for the foreseeable future.
He also said that low gilt yields showed "a remarkable
pattern".
"It may be telling us that rates in future may be materially
lower than they have been in the past, because growth is soggier
than it has been in the past," he added.
