LONDON, March 19 The Bank of England should be
ready to cut interest rates to a record low if needed to stop
inflation falling further than expected below target, the
central bank's chief economist said on Thursday.
Andy Haldane's views may come as a surprise to many BoE
watchers. Last month the bank Monetary Policy Committee's policy
minutes reported that one unnamed policymaker shared this view.
But Governor Mark Carney subsequently dismissed the case for
a cut in rates in response to tumbling oil prices, and minutes
of March's policy meeting released on Wednesday made no explicit
mention of this stance.
Haldane -- in remarks which he said represented his own
view, rather than that of the MPC as a whole -- said the next
move by the BoE was as likely to be a cut in rates as a hike.
"Inflation has dropped like a stone over the past year, to
close to zero," he said in a speech to businesses in central
England, adding that the risk was that it would fall even more
than the BoE forecast last month.
"I think the chances of a rate rise or cut are broadly
evenly balanced. In other words, my view would be that policy
may need to move off either foot in the immediate period ahead,
depending on which way risks break," he said.
Haldane said there was no immediate case to change rates,
and Wednesday's minutes showed that all policymakers expected
interest rates to rise over the next three years.
But he said there was downward pressure on inflation due to
factors that went beyond the recent drop in oil prices. Consumer
price inflation hit a record low of 0.3 percent in January, far
below the BoE's 2 percent target.
The BoE forecast last month that inflation was likely to dip
into negative territory in the coming months, before returning
to its 2 percent target in the next couple of years as strong
consumer demand was expected to support prices.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the next move by the BoE
to be a rise in interest rates in around a year's time.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mark Heinrich)