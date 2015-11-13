LONDON Nov 13 The Bank of England does not see
British households or businesses piling on too much debt, its
chief economist Andy Haldane said on Friday, although he added
that it bears watching.
"In general, we don't see at the moment either households or
businesses layering on debt with a trowel ... because people are
still scarred by the crisis experience," Haldane told BBC radio.
Asked how a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike would
affect the BoE's thinking, Haldane said monetary policy in other
countries mattered hugely to the BoE, but moves abroad do not
prompt automatic policy responses in Britain.
He added that it would be "extraordinary" if regulators
thought their job was done on financial regulation, even after
widespread reforms brought in over the last few years since the
financial crisis.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Richard Pullin)