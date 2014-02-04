OXFORD, England Feb 4 Turmoil in some emerging
markets reflects a failure of advanced and developing economies
to learn from the financial crisis and coordinate economic
policies in a better way, a senior Bank of England official said
on Tuesday.
"Individual countries act in their own best interests
without taking into account the broader best interest of the
financial system as a whole," said Andy Haldane, the BoE's
executive director for financial stability.
"What is going on with the head-to-head combat is people
pursuing policies of individual countries," Haldane said in a
speech at the University of Oxford.
"What is at stake is the system as a whole," he added.