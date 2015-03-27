BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
LONDON, March 27 Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said regulators around the world might need to develop more common rules for dealing with specific markets rather than take a country-by-country approach.
"There may be greater scope to co-ordinate macro-prudential tools," Haldane said in a speech he was due to deliver in the Netherlands on Friday.
Macroprudential tools refer to temporary measures, such as extra capital requirements, in order to cool a specific sector like credit to housing.
"One way of doing so is to develop macro-prudential instruments which operate on an asset-class basis, rather than on a national basis," he said.
Haldane said there had already been some progress towards developing international asset-market specific regulatory tools but that work could be widened "to be better able to lean against global fluctuations in a wider set of asset markets." (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Huw Jones)
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.