LONDON Nov 19 British regulators will decide
whether to ban former executives at HBOS bank that collapsed in
2008 as rapidly as possible, Bank of England Deputy Governor
Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.
"It's not the intention to have a lengthy investigation. We
will do this piece of work as soon as possible," Bailey told a
news conference.
"The issue is one of prohibition," Bailey said.
Bailey also warned about pushing back on a welter of new
rules introduced since the financial crisis to make banks safer.
"But there are already siren voices calling for a rolling
back of at least some of these actions," Bailey said.
The BoE and the Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday
published reports on the collapse of HBOS.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken; editing by Jason
Neely)