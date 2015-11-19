(Removes mistaken reference in paragraph 20 to Andy Hornby
* Up to 10 former HBOS executives could face bans
* BoE aims to conclude new probe within months
* Business ministry could impose wider disqualifications
* HBOS branded "simple bank" that created "a big problem"
* Lawmaker calls for HBOS auditor to face investigation
By Huw Jones and David Milliken
LONDON, Nov 19 British regulators will consider
barring up to 10 executives linked to the 2008 collapse of the
country's biggest mortgage lender, HBOS, some of whom still hold
senior business roles.
The Bank of England (BoE) and the Financial Conduct
Authority's (FCA) long-delayed report into HBOS was published on
Thursday and blamed the HBOS management for its failure and
criticised the previous regulator, the Financial Services
Authority (FSA).
A separate report by independent lawyer Andrew Green, also
published on Thursday, examined whether the FSA was sufficiently
rigorous in holding HBOS executives to account.
Green's report said the Bank of England and FCA should
review the FSA's decision not to act against 10 executives
including Andy Hornby, who was HBOS chief executive at the time
of the collapse and has since become chief operating officer of
gambling company Gala Coral.
"We will do this piece of work as soon as possible," Bank of
England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey told a news conference,
adding that Britain's business ministry could disqualify former
HBOS directors from serving on other company boards.
HBOS, which traded under the brands Halifax and Bank of
Scotland, had to be rescued in a government-engineered 2008
takeover by rival Lloyds, which subsequently needed a
20 billion pound ($30 billion) bailout of its own.
The bailout of Lloyds and its rival Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS) swelled Britain's national debt, prompted lasting
public outrage at bankers and triggered a revamp of British
financial regulation.
The regulators' report reached similar conclusions to one by
lawmakers in 2013 and Bailey said it highlighted the need to
resist political pressure for light-touch bank regulation.
"HBOS was at root a simple bank that nonetheless managed to
create a big problem," Bailey said.
Reckless lending in Britain, Ireland and Australia,
particularly in commercial real estate, as well as reliance on
insecure sources of financial market funding were behind HBOS's
collapse. HBOS was not involved in "racy" investment banking
activities and its mortgage lending suffered smaller losses.
POTENTIAL TARGETS
Others who could attract the scrutiny of the BoE and FCA
include former HBOS chairman Dennis Stevenson -- a member of
Britain's upper house of parliament -- and Lindsay Mackay, the
former chief executive of HBOS's treasury division, who is now
CEO at Alpha Bank London Limited.
International law firm Ashurst said Stevenson and seven
other former non-executive directors of HBOS disagreed with a
number of the report's conclusions, saying that they downplay
the unforeseen impact of the financial crisis on HBOS and did
not contain evidence that would justify enforcement action.
Regulators cannot impose criminal penalties but could bar
former HBOS staff from working in Britain's financial services
industry.
Seven former HBOS executives or board members still hold
senior UK finance roles. These include Skipton Building Society
Chairman Mike Ellis and the chief executive of Tesco's
personal finance arm, Benny Higgins.
Others, like Hornby, work in different sectors. Gala Coral
said that Hornby had earned "the continuing support of our
colleagues, management and shareholders".
The government agency responsible for disqualifying company
directors said it decided in 2013 that it was not in the public
interest to pursue action against HBOS executives but could
review this after the BoE and FCA had concluded their action.
Andrew Tyrie, the head of the British parliament committee
that conducted an earlier HBOS investigation, said regulators
should decide on bans "within months, not years" and that the
role of HBOS's auditors, KPMG, needs further investigation.
KPMG declined to comment, while the Financial Reporting
Council that polices accountants said it would study the report.
To date, only the head of HBOS's corporate lending division,
Peter Cummings, has faced any formal sanction as a result of the
bank's collapse.
After the bailouts of Lloyds and RBS, the FSA was scrapped,
its powers handed to the Bank of England and newly created FCA,
and the reckless management of a bank was made a criminal
offence.
The government is now close to completing the sale of its
Lloyds stake back to the private sector, while the Bank of
England is in the midst of implementing tougher regulations in
the aftermath of the financial crisis.
With some banks having lobbied politicians over what they
see as a risk of the Bank of England becoming too
interventionist, Bailey warned against the "siren voices"
calling for looser regulation and said the HBOS case showed that
rules need to remain strict throughout the political and
business cycle.
Thursday's report had been due before the end of 2014 but
was delayed by the legal requirement for those criticised in it
to be given a right to reply.
Cummings, who called the original judgment against him
"unfair and ... a bit sinister", required that parts of certain
regulatory documents referring to him be blacked out.
Cummings, Mackay and Stevenson were not immediately
available for comment on the report.
