LONDON Nov 13 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney released the central bank's latest quarterly inflation
report on Wednesday.
Highlights of his comments are below.
- "For the first time in a long time you don't have to be an
optimist to see the glass is half full. The recovery has finally
taken hold."
- "The MPC is very comfortable with the guidance we put in
place. This is the right policy for a recovery and the type of
recovery we are experiencing right now."
- "We're providing the confidence to businesses and
households that we will not even begin to think about moving
interest rates until that threshold is achieved. And secondly
when it is achieved will be a question of how much momentum the
economy has and its ability to withstand an adjustment in
monetary policy."