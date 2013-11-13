LONDON Nov 13 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney released the central bank's latest quarterly inflation
report on Wednesday.
Highlights of his comments are below.
ECONOMIC RECOVERY
- "For the first time in a long time you don't have to be an
optimist to see the glass is half full. The recovery has finally
taken hold."
- "A strong and sustained recovery is needed to put people
back in work and use up the slack in the economy."
- "The MPC is very comfortable with the guidance we put in
place. This is the right policy for a recovery and the type of
recovery we are experiencing right now."
- "Quarterly growth rates of GDP are likely to ease back a
little next year and, over the forecast horizon, growth is
likely to remain modest compared to past recoveries."
- "A sustained recovery requires price stability. CPI
inflation has fallen back unexpectedly sharply, to 2.2 percent
in October. It may tick up slightly in coming months as recently
announced."
- "Although the MPC now expects the 7 percent threshold to
be reached earlier than we did in August, what really matters is
what we will learn about the economy along the journey to that
threshold."
FORWARD GUIDANCE AND INTEREST RATES
- "We're providing the confidence to businesses and
households that we will not even begin to think about moving
interest rates until that threshold is achieved. And secondly
when it is achieved will be a question of how much momentum the
economy has and its ability to withstand an adjustment in
monetary policy."
- "There was always going to be movement in the timing of
when potentially the unemployment threshold was reached .. but
what's important is two things. One is what we learn between now
and when that threshold is achieved, what we learn about the
economy, what we learn about how much extra slack there is in
the economy. And secondly what the conditions are when it's
achieved and we're providing the confidence to businesses and
households that we will not even begin to think about moving
interest rates until that threshold is achieved."
- "One could imagine scenarios where the unemployment
threshold is reached and that the best policy choice, policy
option, for the MPC at that period of time is to keep rates at
current levels because the trade-off between output and
inflation is attractive."
- "Let's say we didn't have forward guidance in August ..
the discussion would be "Is the Bank going to raise rates
today?" No one is asking that question today, and rightly so,
because that would be foolish, that would put us in a position
of taking a recovery which is finally taking hold and basically
pulling the rug out from under it."
UNEMPLOYMENT
- "From a labour market perspective, whereas historically
pre-crisis one would have seen a natural rate of unemployment
somewhere in the fives in the UK, the extent of longer term
unemployment in the UK has meant that has moved up .. Ultimately
as the labour market heals the two numbers should come closer
together."
- "The big call we have to make when the unemployment
threshold is achieved .. is that we will have to make a judgment
on the degree of slack in the economy, the prospects for
productivity to continue to pick up and what that means for
achieving our inflation target."
HOUSING MARKET
- "In terms of housing valuation there are clearly areas in
the country where valuation is very elevated. What we are seeing
across the UK is the greatest price momentum is for houses that
are towards the upper end of the valuation spectrum."
- "The bank, through the Financial Policy Committee, will be
vigilant about potential risks there but we need to put the
pickup in housing activity in perspective. Activity levels,
while they've picked up, are still running at between two thirds
or three quarters of historic averages in terms of whether its
transactions or approvals, homebuilding, so there is some room
for that to further pickup and that's the initial phase of this
recovery."
- "What drives consumption and housing and where you see
them moving together, you could potentially misinterpret that as
a wealth effect, because house prices are picking up and
consumption is picking up in tandem. It's actually the
expectations of future earnings that are improving that helps
people consume and also helps house prices."