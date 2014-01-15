LONDON Jan 15 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and other members of the Bank's Financial Policy
Committee appeared before the Treasury Select Committee in
Britain's parliament on Wednesday.
Highlights of their comments are below.
ON THE BASEL LEVERAGE RATIO FOR BANKS
"Our intention is to fully implement it. We have to see how
Europe translates this into European regulation ... we would
consider adjustments, I don't want to speak for the committee,
but my personal view is we would consider adjustments in
calibration as opposed to definition."
ON THE 3 PCT LEVERAGE LEVEL IN THE BASEL DEAL
"The presumption is ... that it will be at least 3 percent,
I think that is a reasonable presumption, at least 3 percent. As
we apply this definition in the UK ... we will give thought to
calibration .... and I have indicated in the past my personal, I
am not speaking for the committee, but my personal inclination
is that we would gross up, not jack up, but gross up whatever
the base level is for a ring-fenced bank and for systemic banks
in order to ensure that leverage ratio fully performs its
function."
CARNEY, ASKED IF LENDERS WILL HIT A "BRICK WALL" ON EXPIRY
OF FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME
"I would say no. Our observations are that funding
conditions for commercial lenders are very strong. And secondly,
what the FLS was becoming relative to its original spirit - to
get funding costs down from extreme levels and support the
funding market - to be consistent with that spirit, it would
become a backstop-type facility, something that banks would
withdraw in the event of disruptions to funding markets."
CARNEY ON BANK SIZE
"Just breaking up an institution doesn't necessarily create
a viable or more intensive competitive structure."
CARNEY, ASKED IF HE AGREES THAT CRUDE BONUS CAP IS NOT BEST
WAY TO CONTROL PAY
"Absolutely."
CARNEY ON DEFERRAL OF BANK BONUSES
"We intend to consult to further strengthen to do two things
potentially this year, potentially to lengthen the deferral
process so that the deferral of compensation is longer than five
years ...
"We would rather see more deferral, more equity and this
ability to take it back when those risks come to light."
CARNEY ON UK HOUSE PRICES
"Our general expectation has been for a continuation of
current momentum - house price momentum, mortgage activity,
credit growth momentum - into 2014, before decelerating around
the middle of 2015, towards 2016, towards growth in terms of
debt - mortgage and total household debt - more approximating
the rate of growth of incomes."
CARNEY ON IMPACT OF HELP TO BUY PROGRAMME TO HELP HOMEBUYERS
"So we are watching it, we do get the statistics around it,
it is still quite a modest scale relative to the scale of the
overall market."
CARNEY ASKED ON RISK FROM COMBINED LOW MORTGAGE RATES, HIGH
DEBT-EQUITY RATIOS, AND WEAK WAGE GROWTH
"Collectively they speak to some of the potential risks at
this juncture. That is one of the reasons, taking the interest
rate point in isolation - and disciplined lenders are doing this
already - that it makes sense to look at households' ability to
service their mortgage, not just at the current 2.2 percent best
floating rate on a two-year fix on a mortgage, but actually
where that rate could be five years out, seven years out and
under various income scenarios..."
CARNEY ON HOUSEHOLD DEBT LEVELS
"We look at a wide range of metrics of household balance
sheets, household indebtedness, actual and perspective. As you
can appreciate, there is no one metric that is the predictor of
future financial problems. But I would say that while level is
important, servicing ability is that much more important ...
Rate of change, particularly relative to historic trends, tends
to be a better predictor, in terms of credit, aggregates and
within specific sectors, tends to be a better predictor of
future problems than absolute level."
CARNEY ON CYBER ATTACK RISK TO UK
"I believe the vulnerability of all major advanced economies
- the only prudent operating principle - is that the
vulnerability is medium to high.
"The reports we've received, and our understanding, is that
the cooperation between public and private has improved. I don't
think this an area where we can relax."