LONDON May 15 Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Thursday it was not surprising that Britain's housing market was recovering along with the rest of the economy and he did not see troubling levels of credit growth.

"What really matters is not just house prices per se but whether there is a lot of credit growth on back of that. Currently, there isn't a great deal," Broadbent told BBC radio. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kim Coghill)