LONDON Dec 12 A change to the way Britain taxes
house purchases, introduced last week, will give a small boost
to most of the country's housing market, Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney was quoted as saying on Friday.
"On the margin, a personal view, I would expect (the
changes) to provide some support to the housing market," Carney
told London's Evening Standard newspaper in an interview.
However, the changes would probably slow sales at the top
end of the market, he added.
Last week, finance minister George Osborne overhauled
Britain's so-called stamp duty on property purchases, resulting
in cuts in the amount of tax that the large majority of
home-buyers pay, but higher payments on expensive properties.
* For the full interview, see here
(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)