LONDON, July 12 The Bank of England did not
intervene in the U.S. Justice Department's decision in 2012 to
not prosecute HSBC for money laundering violations, Governor
Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
"HSBC is under a deferred prosecution agreement in the
United States ... and we didn't intervene with the Justice
Department," Carney told British lawmakers.
A U.S. congressional report on Monday found that British
finance minister George Osborne had "intervened" in the Justice
Department's decision to enter into a $1.92 billion settlement
agreement with HSBC in November 2012.
