LONDON, Sept 11 The Bank of England has granted a wholesale banking licence to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China's largest bank, a spokeswoman for the British central bank said on Thursday.

The news comes ahead of a meeting between British finance minister George Osborne and Chinese Vice-Premier Ma Kai on Friday as part of an annual financial dialogue.

The wholesale banking licence does not permit ICBC to take British retail deposits, the BoE spokeswoman added.

Britain has been keen to attract Chinese banks and offshore trade in the yuan to bolster its position as the world's main centre for foreign exchange trading. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken)